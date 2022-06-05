Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba, Akintoye declares
Legit  - Banji Akintoye has described the Sunday attack on Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, by terrorists suspected to be herdsmen.

55 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba - Akintoye The Punch:
Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba - Akintoye
Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba – Akintoye News Breakers:
Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba – Akintoye
Akintoye: Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba Tunde Ednut:
Akintoye: Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba
“Owo church attack declaration of war”, Akintoye reveals, urges Yoruba govs to ban Fulani herdsmen Within Nigeria:
“Owo church attack declaration of war”, Akintoye reveals, urges Yoruba govs to ban Fulani herdsmen
Owo Church Of War Against Yoruba – Akintoye City Mirror News:
Owo Church Of War Against Yoruba – Akintoye


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 8 hours ago
3 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Buhari May Back Southern APC Candidate, Asks Aspirants to Come up With Formidable Flagbearer - This Day, 21 hours ago
5 Technical hitches mar recruitment exercise into Anambra civil service - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Nadal Aims For Record Title, Battles Ruud In French Open Final - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
8 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 10 APC govs ask Northern aspirants to withdraw from presidential race - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info