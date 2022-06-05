Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election
News photo Prompt News  - The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the deployment of 1,500 personnel and 35 vehicles for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Elections. This is contained in a statement by the Corps ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election Pulse Nigeria:
FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election
FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, and 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election The Eagle Online:
FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, and 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election
FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election News Diary Online:
FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 13 hours ago
2 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 9 hours ago
5 Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 NDLEA: We've seized over 2000kg of illicit drugs in Plateau within five months - The Cable, 14 hours ago
7 2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 “I still stay around my guys that smoke just to inhale… E no easy”- Kizz Daniel opens up about his struggles since he quit smokin - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
9 Tinubu: Shettima apologizes to Osinbajo over VP selling gala, ice cream comment - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Comedienne, Helen Paul Reveals How She Emerged As Professor In US Varsity - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info