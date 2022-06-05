Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, as a massacre and horrific.

&nbs

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo Church Attack: Gov. Akeredolu Visits Crime Scene, Says ‘This Is A Massacre’ (PHOTO) News Break:
Owo Church Attack: Gov. Akeredolu Visits Crime Scene, Says ‘This Is A Massacre’ (PHOTO)
Akeredolu visits scene of Owo attack, says he’s terribly sad News Diary Online:
Akeredolu visits scene of Owo attack, says he’s terribly sad
Emotional scenes as Ondo State Governor Rotimi Amaechi visited the scene of the church massacre. The Will:
Emotional scenes as Ondo State Governor Rotimi Amaechi visited the scene of the church massacre.


   More Picks
1 2023: Photos from President Buhari's meeting with APC Presidential Aspirants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
4 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 15 hours ago
9 2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sierra Leone, Sao Tome Games - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
10 2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info