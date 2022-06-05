Kola Abiola defeats Bugaje, others to pick PRP presidential ticket Daily Nigerian - Kola Abiola has emerged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Redemption Party, PRP. He won against Usman Bugaje, Patience Key and Gboluga Mosugu to pick the PRP ticket. Mr Abiola, is the first child of late M.K.O. Abiola, acclaimed winner ...



