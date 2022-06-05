Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kola Abiola defeats Bugaje, others to pick PRP presidential ticket
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Kola Abiola has emerged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Redemption Party, PRP. He won against  Usman Bugaje, Patience Key and Gboluga Mosugu to pick the PRP ticket. Mr Abiola, is the first child of late M.K.O. Abiola, acclaimed winner ...

14 hours ago
