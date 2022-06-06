Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja
News photo Daily Post  - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the officials for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone. Ivorian officials will take charge of Thursday’s encounter in Abuja, with Ibrahim Kalilou Traore as referee.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

