Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fidelity Bank bags Award for best SME Bank in Nigeria
Studio CB55  - Fidelity Bank Plc, one of the Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has added yet another accolade to its burgeoning collection of awards.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fidelity Bank bags award for Best SME bank in Nigeria Daily Post:
Fidelity Bank bags award for Best SME bank in Nigeria
Fidelity Bank Wins Award For Best SME Bank In Nigeria Inside Business Nigeria:
Fidelity Bank Wins Award For Best SME Bank In Nigeria
247 U Reports:
Fidelity Bank Bags Award for Best SME Bank in Nigeria
Fidelity Bank Bags Award For Best SME Bank In Nigeria News Break:
Fidelity Bank Bags Award For Best SME Bank In Nigeria
Fidelity Bank Bags Award for Best SME Bank in Nigeria Investor King:
Fidelity Bank Bags Award for Best SME Bank in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
4 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 10 hours ago
5 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
7 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
8 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
10 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info