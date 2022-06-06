Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rave News Digest: Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Have Reportedly Broken Up, Jae5 Shares Snippet Of Upcoming Song With BNXN, Rafael Nadal + More
News photo Style Rave  - Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly split after a year of dating according to reports. The "Black Panther" star and Harvey...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fans drag Steve Harvey after daughter Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Legit:
Fans drag Steve Harvey after daughter Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan's breakup
Actor, Michael B. Jordan and partner Lori Harvey have officially broken up after more than a year together. Yaba Left Online:
Actor, Michael B. Jordan and partner Lori Harvey have officially broken up after more than a year together.
Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey No Longer Together: The Info Stride:
Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey No Longer Together:
Davido hails Lori Harvey as the greatest of all time Glamsquad Magazine:
Davido hails Lori Harvey as the greatest of all time
Greatest of all time — Singer Davido hails American model, Lori Harvey, following her breakup with actor Michael Jordan Singer Davido has hailed American model, Lori Harvey after she reportedly broke up with actor Micheal B Jordan. The couple split ... Instablog 9ja:
Greatest of all time — Singer Davido hails American model, Lori Harvey, following her breakup with actor Michael Jordan Singer Davido has hailed American model, Lori Harvey after she reportedly broke up with actor Micheal B Jordan. The couple split ...


   More Picks
1 Lady proudly announces that she gave Burna Boy her bra, shares photos of him holding it up - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Obi Cubana highlights the difference between the Nigeria he grew up in and the one we have now as he laments the insecurity in the land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 DJ Neptune bemoans the absence of immigration officers at the airport when he arrived the country - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
4 Owo Church attack: Northerners living in South should not be molested – Shehu Sani - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 FRSC returns N1.4m to relatives of accident victims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Ganduje: Kwankwaso’s Defections Have Cost Him Followers… He’s No Threat To APC - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Celebrations as Nigerian couple are now proud parents of twin boys and a baby girl after 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 The insecurity in this country has shown us how fragile we all are. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Here are 5 APC presidential aspirants who may emerge as Buhari's preferred successor - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Fidelity Bank bags Award for best SME Bank in Nigeria - Studio CB55, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info