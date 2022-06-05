Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’
Vanguard News  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the deafening silence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over Sunday’s gruesome...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
APC’s Silence On Owo Terrorist Attack Confirms Its Complicity – PDP
PDP condemns Owo church terrorist attack Nigerian Tribune:
PDP condemns Owo church terrorist attack
Owo attack: APC’s silence confirms its complicity - PDP insists Daily Post:
Owo attack: APC’s silence confirms its complicity - PDP insists
Owo attack: APC’s silence confirms complicity, PDP alleges The Punch:
Owo attack: APC’s silence confirms complicity, PDP alleges
PDP Condemns Owo Church Terrorist Attack Independent:
PDP Condemns Owo Church Terrorist Attack
PDP Reacts To Ondo Church Attack, Accuses APC Govt Of Complicity Naija News:
PDP Reacts To Ondo Church Attack, Accuses APC Govt Of Complicity
Owo attack: APC’s silence confirms complicity, PDP alleges News Breakers:
Owo attack: APC’s silence confirms complicity, PDP alleges


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 19 hours ago
6 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
8 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
10 Kola Abiola defeats Bugaje, others to pick PRP presidential ticket - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info