Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Obi Cubana highlights the difference between the Nigeria he grew up in and the one we have now as he laments the insecurity in the land
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Obi Cubana has shared an incident from his childhood to highlight how much Nigeria has changed in a negative direction.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Obi Cubana shares the difference between the Nigeria he grew up in and the one we have now as he prays for the country
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Obi Cubana shares the difference between the Nigeria he grew up in and the one we have now as he prays for the country
Naija Parrot:
Obi Cubana shares the difference between the Nigeria he grew up in and the one we have now as he prays for the country
Tori News:
Insecurity: Obi Cubana Highlights The Difference Between The Nigeria He Grew Up In And The One We Have Now
More Picks
1
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
President Buhari Reacts To Ondo Catholic Church Attack, Says Only Demons From Hell Could Have Done It -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
4
50 worshippers killed as bandits attack Catholic church during service in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
"You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday -
Gist Reel,
7 hours ago
6
“I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times -
Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare -
This Day,
22 hours ago
10
Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
