Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool FC Ready to Receive Offers for Sadio Mane
Not Just OK  - Liverpool Football Club have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich as it concerns the transfer of, Sadio Mane to the Bundesliga club.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Liverpool rejects £25m bid from Bayern Munich for Mane Daily Post:
EPL: Liverpool rejects £25m bid from Bayern Munich for Mane
Liverpool Reject Bayern Munich’s Opening Bid For Mane Independent:
Liverpool Reject Bayern Munich’s Opening Bid For Mane
Bayern Munich ready to make improved offer for Liverpool’s Mane Peoples Gazette:
Bayern Munich ready to make improved offer for Liverpool’s Mane
Bayern Munich ready to make improved offer for Liverpool’s Mane Prompt News:
Bayern Munich ready to make improved offer for Liverpool’s Mane
Liverpool Reject Initial Bayern Offer For Mane The Will:
Liverpool Reject Initial Bayern Offer For Mane
Liverpool rejects the £25m open bid for Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich The News Chronicle:
Liverpool rejects the £25m open bid for Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
4 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Man drags actress to court for allegedly refusing to marry him - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Pope Francis Reacts To Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info