Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Femi Kuti gifted multi-million naira Saxophone ahead of his 60th birthday
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Ahead of his 60th birthday on June 16, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti received an expensive saxophone as his 60th birthday gift from his family

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Femi Kuti, Made preach peace at concert Prompt News:
Femi Kuti, Made preach peace at concert
Femi, Made Kuti sue for peace in Nigeria PM News:
Femi, Made Kuti sue for peace in Nigeria
Femi Kuti receives golden saxophone for 60th birthday News Breakers:
Femi Kuti receives golden saxophone for 60th birthday
Femi Kuti Celebrates 60th Birthday GL Trends:
Femi Kuti Celebrates 60th Birthday
Femi Kuti Celebrates 60th Birthday In Grand Style, Receives Golden Saxophone Tori News:
Femi Kuti Celebrates 60th Birthday In Grand Style, Receives Golden Saxophone


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 President Buhari Reacts To Ondo Catholic Church Attack, Says Only Demons From Hell Could Have Done It - Naija News, 24 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 24 hours ago
8 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info