News at a Glance
NASS seeks out-of-court settlement in suit seeking upward review of judges' salary
Daily Post
- The National Assembly, on Monday in Abuja, asked the National Industrial Court, NIC, to allow an out-of-court settlement in a suit instituted against it
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
NASS seeks out of court settlement in suit challenging judges' poor salaries
This Day:
NASS Moves to Settle Judges’ Poor Salaries Suit Out-of-Court
Peoples Daily:
Judges poor salaries: NASS seeks out of court settlement
Ripples Nigeria:
NASS seeks out-of-court settlement in lawsuit over poor remuneration of judges
Nigerian Eye:
NASS seeks out-of-court settlement in suit seeking upward review of judges’ salary
The Nigeria Lawyer:
N’Assembly Moves To Settle Judges’ Poor Salaries Suit Out-Of-Court
News Breakers:
54 lawyers drag NASS, others to court over judges’ poor salaries
More Picks
1
I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
3
Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday -
Instablog 9ja,
16 hours ago
4
Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
6
Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
7
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs -
News Wire NGR,
13 hours ago
8
PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
10
Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
