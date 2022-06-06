Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Man drags actress to court for allegedly refusing to marry him
Daily Post
- A 48-year-old civil servant, Bala Musa, on Monday, dragged a popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, before a Shari’a Court in Kaduna for allegedly
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
"You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
3
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
4
“I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
6
20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
8
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation -
Premium Times,
6 hours ago
9
PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
10
Be like dem no dey fear jail again – Reactions as group of Nigerian crossdressers storm colleague’s party (Video) -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
