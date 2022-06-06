Police rescue truck-loaded with cement after IPOB set it on fire in Nsukka — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - The Police Command in Enugu State says it has rescued and extinguished an outbreak of fire on a truck-loaded with bags of cement in Nsukka axis of Enugu State. Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, had set the vehicle ...



News Credibility Score: 50%