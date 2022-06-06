OPINION: Tinubu’s Strategic Outburst, Buhari’s Undoing Ripples Nigeria - The media space was awash with the video clips of the vituperation of one of the frontline presidential aspirants of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu pooh-poohing President Buhari. Tinubu who was in Ogun State continued his consultation with party ...



News Credibility Score: 70%