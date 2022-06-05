Post News
News at a Glance
I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Allah, has said that two professors of the institution have been dismissed for sexual harassment.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses 2 professors- VC
The Nation:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses two professors – VC
Daily Post:
S3x-for-marks: UniAbuja goes tough, dismisses two professors
Daily Trust:
UniAbuja dismisses 2 professors for demanding sex for marks
Independent:
Sex-For-Marks: UniAbuja Dismisses Two Professors – VC
The Trent:
2 Professors Dismissed For Sexual Harassment In University Of Abuja
Business Day:
University of Abuja dismisses 2 lecturers over sex for marks
The Will:
UniAbuja Dismisses Two Professors For Sexual Misconduct
News Breakers:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses 2 professors- VC
Tunde Ednut:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses two professors – VC
Republican Nigeria:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses two professors – VC
Within Nigeria:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja dismisses two professors – VC
Screen Gist:
Sex-for-marks: UniAbuja Goes Tough, Dismisses Two Professors
Newsmakers:
Sex-for-Marks: UniAbuja Sacks 2 Professors
Global Upfront:
Nigeria: University Of Abuja Sacks 2 Professors Over Sex-for-marks
National Daily:
Sex-for- marks: UniAbuja dismisses 2 professors- VC
More Picks
1
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
"You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday -
Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
3
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
5
“I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
6
20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation -
Premium Times,
7 hours ago
9
PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
10
Shekarau picks NNPP senatorial ticket for Kano Central -
Peoples Gazette,
12 hours ago
