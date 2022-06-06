"No one is allowed to visit my house or office without PVC" - Peter Okoye notifies; endorses Peter Obi for 2023 presidency

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
Ebonyi Governor, Umahi condemns bandit attack on Catholic church in Ondo - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
"You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
“I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times,
4 hours ago
|
9
|
PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ - Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
Presidential primary: Why I met with govs, other APC stakeholders - Buhari - The Punch,
20 hours ago