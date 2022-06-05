Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A family of 12 were found unconscious in their apartment at Obinze community in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday June 6.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo: Five die as family of 12 found unconscious in room The Punch:
Imo: Five die as family of 12 found unconscious in room
Imo: Five die as family of 12 found unconscious in room News Breakers:
Imo: Five die as family of 12 found unconscious in room
Imo: Five die as family of 12 found unconscious in apartment at Obinze community Within Nigeria:
Imo: Five die as family of 12 found unconscious in apartment at Obinze community
Family Of 12 Found Unconscious In A Room In Imo State, Five Confirmed Dead Tori News:
Family Of 12 Found Unconscious In A Room In Imo State, Five Confirmed Dead


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Ebonyi Governor, Umahi condemns bandit attack on Catholic church in Ondo - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
4 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 Presidential primary: Why I met with govs, other APC stakeholders - Buhari - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info