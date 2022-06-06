Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC presidential primary: National Assembly postpones resumption - P.M. News
PM News  - The National Assembly postpones resumption due to the presidential primary election and convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Punch:
Protesting workers shut down National Assembly, lawmakers postpone resumption
Affairs TV:
Protesting workers shut down National Assembly, lawmakers postpone resumption


   More Picks
1 "Nothing is sacred anymore" Burna Boy mourns victims of terrorism in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Owo massacre: Methodist Prelate vindicated – Ohanaeze youths fume - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 We don't think it is time for a southerner to be president - Northern youths - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Kylian Mbappe named world's most valuable player in the world as he's now valued at £175.7million after new deal with PSG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Group begs Ife youths to shelve protest against new OAU vice-chancellor - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
7 Army To Re-Engage Retired Personnel For Operations - The Will, 22 hours ago
8 Bauchi PDP Inaugurates Senator Bala Kariya Led Committee To Reconcile Aggrieved Party Members - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 APC presidential primary: National Assembly postpones resumption - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Court remands man for allegedly beating opponent to death - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info