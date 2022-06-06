Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Power supply: FCT residents task AEDC on equitable distribution
News Diary Online  - By Constance Imasuen Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the Abuja Electricity  Distribution Company (AEDC) to ensure equitable distribution of power in its franchise a…

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

Abuja residents urge AEDC to ensure equitable distribution of power The Eagle Online:
Abuja residents urge AEDC to ensure equitable distribution of power


   More Picks
1 "Nothing is sacred anymore" Burna Boy mourns victims of terrorism in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Owo massacre: Methodist Prelate vindicated – Ohanaeze youths fume - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 We don't think it is time for a southerner to be president - Northern youths - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Kylian Mbappe named world's most valuable player in the world as he's now valued at £175.7million after new deal with PSG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Group begs Ife youths to shelve protest against new OAU vice-chancellor - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
7 Army To Re-Engage Retired Personnel For Operations - The Will, 22 hours ago
8 Bauchi PDP Inaugurates Senator Bala Kariya Led Committee To Reconcile Aggrieved Party Members - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 APC presidential primary: National Assembly postpones resumption - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Court remands man for allegedly beating opponent to death - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info