Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta

1
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
"You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
3
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
5
“I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
6
20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times,
7 hours ago
9
PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ - Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
10
Shekarau picks NNPP senatorial ticket for Kano Central - Peoples Gazette,
12 hours ago