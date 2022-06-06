Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC NWC members divided over announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate
The Punch  - JUST IN: APC NWC members divided over announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We did not endorse Lawan as consensus candidate - APC NWC Daily Post:
We did not endorse Lawan as consensus candidate - APC NWC
21 members of APC NWC endorsed Senator Lawan as consensus candidate – Ex-gov Kalu Ripples Nigeria:
21 members of APC NWC endorsed Senator Lawan as consensus candidate – Ex-gov Kalu
Multiple Sources: President Buhari denies endorsing Ahmad Lawan as consensus presidential candidate and has asked the APC Governors to meet with Adamu and NWC to agree on 5 names to consider as party’s flag bearer #Nigeria #APCPresidentialPrimaries The Will:
Multiple Sources: President Buhari denies endorsing Ahmad Lawan as consensus presidential candidate and has asked the APC Governors to meet with Adamu and NWC to agree on 5 names to consider as party’s flag bearer #Nigeria #APCPresidentialPrimaries
Breaking : APC NWC Denies Endorsing Lawan As Consensus Candidate News Breakers:
Breaking : APC NWC Denies Endorsing Lawan As Consensus Candidate
2023: APC NWC Denies Endorsing Lawan As Consensus Candidate Naija News:
2023: APC NWC Denies Endorsing Lawan As Consensus Candidate
2023: Jubilation As APC Endorses Ahmad Lawan As Consensus Candidate Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Jubilation As APC Endorses Ahmad Lawan As Consensus Candidate
We Did Not Endorse Lawan As Consensus Candidate – APC NWC Screen Gist:
We Did Not Endorse Lawan As Consensus Candidate – APC NWC
APC denies endorsing Lawan as consensus candidate Within Nigeria:
APC denies endorsing Lawan as consensus candidate


