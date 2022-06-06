Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
APC NWC members divided over announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate
The Punch
- JUST IN: APC NWC members divided over announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
We did not endorse Lawan as consensus candidate - APC NWC
Ripples Nigeria:
21 members of APC NWC endorsed Senator Lawan as consensus candidate – Ex-gov Kalu
The Will:
Multiple Sources: President Buhari denies endorsing Ahmad Lawan as consensus presidential candidate and has asked the APC Governors to meet with Adamu and NWC to agree on 5 names to consider as party’s flag bearer #Nigeria #APCPresidentialPrimaries
News Breakers:
Breaking : APC NWC Denies Endorsing Lawan As Consensus Candidate
Naija News:
2023: APC NWC Denies Endorsing Lawan As Consensus Candidate
Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Jubilation As APC Endorses Ahmad Lawan As Consensus Candidate
Screen Gist:
We Did Not Endorse Lawan As Consensus Candidate – APC NWC
Within Nigeria:
APC denies endorsing Lawan as consensus candidate
More Picks
1
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
"You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
4
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
5
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
6
Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
7
“I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times -
Kemi Filani Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Man drags actress to court for allegedly refusing to marry him -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Pope Francis Reacts To Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Nigeria -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
10
20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
