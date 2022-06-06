Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari Meets Ruling APC Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors As Presidential Primary Begins
Sahara Reporters
- Buhari Meets Ruling APC Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors As Presidential Primary Begins
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC Convention: Buhari, Northern governor's closed-door meeting ends in suspense
This Day:
APC Convention: Buhari in Closed-door Meeting with Kogi Gov at State House
Daily Times:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party secretariat
The Sun:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ
The Trent:
APC Governors In Closed-door Meeting After Lawan Is Declared Consensus Candidate
Independent:
Buhari Northern Governors In Closed-Door Meeting
The Will:
APC Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting At Party Secretariat
Within Nigeria:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ
Republican Nigeria:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ
People n Politics:
2023: APC governors in closed-door meeting at party secretariat
News Breakers:
APC Governors In Closed-door Meeting After Lawan Is Declared Consensus Candidate
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
3 hours ago
2
Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
3
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
5
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
6
Buhari Meets Ruling APC Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors As Presidential Primary Begins -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
“As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] -
Edujandon,
17 hours ago
9
2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
10
N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
