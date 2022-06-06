Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cybercrime: Pastor on FBI-wanted list arraigned in Enugu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One Pastor Kelechi Vitalis Anozie has been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu Command.

 

Anozie was arraigned before Justice I.M B

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

