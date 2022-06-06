Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Convention: Buhari, Northern governor's closed-door meeting ends in suspense
Daily Post  - While the Eagle square venue for the All Progressive Congress national convention is agog, President Muhammadu Buhari has just ended a meeting with some

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ The Sun:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ
APC Governors In Closed-door Meeting After Lawan Is Declared Consensus Candidate The Trent:
APC Governors In Closed-door Meeting After Lawan Is Declared Consensus Candidate
Buhari Northern Governors In Closed-Door Meeting Independent:
Buhari Northern Governors In Closed-Door Meeting
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ Within Nigeria:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ Republican Nigeria:
APC governors in closed-door meeting at party HQ


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
4 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Man drags actress to court for allegedly refusing to marry him - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Pope Francis Reacts To Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info