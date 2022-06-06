Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I stand with northern leaders on power shift to south — Gov Abdulrazaq
Daily Trust  - Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Monday said he was in full support of some northern leaders’ position for power to shift to the South in 2023.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gov AbdulRazaq clarifies position on power shift to Southerners Daily Post:
Gov AbdulRazaq clarifies position on power shift to Southerners
I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq Naija Loaded:
I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq
I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq Information Nigeria:
I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq
I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq News Breakers:
I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq
2023: Gov AbdulRazaq Supports Power Shift To Southerners Naija News:
2023: Gov AbdulRazaq Supports Power Shift To Southerners


   More Picks
1 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
3 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
4 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
8 PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
10 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info