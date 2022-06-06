Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I said the 2022 AFCON will be my last, but I will play if I get an invitation - Ahmed Musa
The News Chronicle  - Ahmed Musa has come out to respond to critics on why he was selected for the AFCON games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principle by Jose Peseiro. Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa and 26 others were invited ahead of the qualifiers.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Complete Sports:
'I'm Not Done With Playing For Super Eagles' --Musa
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Ahmed Musa speaks on retirement ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifier Daily Post:
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Ahmed Musa speaks on retirement ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifier
“I will go to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if… Ahmed Musa Peoples Daily:
“I will go to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if… Ahmed Musa
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Ahmed Musa speaks on retirement ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifier Eco City Reporters:
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Ahmed Musa speaks on retirement ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifier
I’m Not Done With Playing For Super Eagles – Ahmed Musa Tori News:
I’m Not Done With Playing For Super Eagles – Ahmed Musa


   More Picks
1 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Actress Regina Chukwu vows to attack celebrities who campaign for "any of the old men who sold us to this present government" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
10 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info