Security beefed up in Abuja as APC convention starts
News Diary Online  - By Emmanuel MogbedeAbuja, June 6, 2022 (NAN) Security around the Abuja Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention is tight as security operatives are seen keeping…

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

