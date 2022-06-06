News at a Glance

Army recovers 706 weapons from bandits in North West Prompt News - The Nigeria Army on Monday said it had recovered no fewer than 706 small arms and light weapons from bandits and criminal elements within areas of operation in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States. The Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Maj- ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



