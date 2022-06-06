Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: APC ready to conduct world-class presidential primary election - Gov Abiodun
News photo Daily Post  - The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to conduct a world-class presidential election.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
3 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 15 hours ago
4 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
5 Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
6 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
7 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Man drags popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, to court over refusal to marry him - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
10 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
