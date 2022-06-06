Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Weapons Recovered From Bandits in Sokoto
News photo Daily Trust  - The 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Sokoto, on Monday, handed over 706 assorted riffles recovered from bandits to the National Centre for The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons. At a brief ceremony at the Giginya Barrack, Sokoto, its General ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army Hands Recovered Weapons Over To Arms Agency Leadership:
Army Hands Recovered Weapons Over To Arms Agency
Army recovers 706 weapons from bandits in North West Prompt News:
Army recovers 706 weapons from bandits in North West
Army recovers 706 weapons from bandits in North West Sundiata Post:
Army recovers 706 weapons from bandits in North West
Nigeria Army recovers 706 small arms, weapons from bandits The Eagle Online:
Nigeria Army recovers 706 small arms, weapons from bandits
Photo: 706 Riffles Recovered From Bandits In Sokoto City Mirror News:
Photo: 706 Riffles Recovered From Bandits In Sokoto


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
5 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
7 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
8 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
10 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info