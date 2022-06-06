Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN
News photo The Punch  - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has said that it cannot sanction the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over his alleged involvement in an N80bn fraud because he is not a member of ICAN.

8 hours ago
