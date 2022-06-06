Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation
News photo The Nation  - A section of delegates has demanded the immediate resignation of All Progressives Congress (APC) National chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.Adamu announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the “consensus candidate” ahead of APC presidential primary on

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Delegates Demand Resignation Of APC Chairman, Adamu The Trent:
APC Delegates Demand Resignation Of APC Chairman, Adamu
Quit now! APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation over ‘consensus’ lie - P.M. News PM News:
Quit now! APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation over ‘consensus’ lie - P.M. News
Presidential Primary: More troubles as APC delegates call for Adamu’s resignation The Eagle Online:
Presidential Primary: More troubles as APC delegates call for Adamu’s resignation
Quit now! APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation over ‘consensus’ lie News Breakers:
Quit now! APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation over ‘consensus’ lie
2023: APC Delegates Demand Adamu’s Resignation Tori News:
2023: APC Delegates Demand Adamu’s Resignation


   More Picks
1 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 1 day ago
6 Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian, 1 day ago
10 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info