ABCON urges CBN to use BDCs to end multiple exchange rates
News photo Vanguard News  - President, the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, has advocated for a single exchange rate and urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to use Bureaux De Change (BDCs) as tool in ending multiple rate ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

