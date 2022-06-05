Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs
News Wire NGR  - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs, after a string of scandals that have left the party’s standing in tatters.

34 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
UK PM Boris Johnson Wins No-Confidence Vote, Escapes Sack
Partygate: Boris Johnson to face vote of no-confidence The Punch:
Partygate: Boris Johnson to face vote of no-confidence
Angry UK lawmakers trigger confidence vote in Boris Johnson Nigerian Tribune:
Angry UK lawmakers trigger confidence vote in Boris Johnson
British PM Boris Johnson Faces Imminent No-confidence Vote Independent:
British PM Boris Johnson Faces Imminent No-confidence Vote
UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote - P.M. News PM News:
UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote - P.M. News
UK’s Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote: All you need to know News Breakers:
UK’s Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote: All you need to know
Boris Johnson Faces Vote of No Confidence in his Leadership Newsmakers:
Boris Johnson Faces Vote of No Confidence in his Leadership


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
5 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
6 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
9 PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 Shekarau picks NNPP senatorial ticket for Kano Central - Peoples Gazette, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info