Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Confusion in APC as delegates demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation
News photo Legit  - The demand for Abdullahi Adamu's resignation was triggered by the national chairman's announcement of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the “consensus candidate.”

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation The Nation:
APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation
APC Delegates Demand Resignation Of APC Chairman, Adamu The Trent:
APC Delegates Demand Resignation Of APC Chairman, Adamu
Quit now! APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation over ‘consensus’ lie - P.M. News PM News:
Quit now! APC delegates demand Adamu’s resignation over ‘consensus’ lie - P.M. News
Presidential Primary: More troubles as APC delegates call for Adamu’s resignation The Eagle Online:
Presidential Primary: More troubles as APC delegates call for Adamu’s resignation
APC Delegates Demand Resignation Of APC Chairman, Adamu News Breakers:
APC Delegates Demand Resignation Of APC Chairman, Adamu
Lawan: Trouble For Adamu As APC Members Demand His Resignation As Party Chairman Naija News:
Lawan: Trouble For Adamu As APC Members Demand His Resignation As Party Chairman
APC delegates ask Adamu to resign as party chair Within Nigeria:
APC delegates ask Adamu to resign as party chair
2023: APC Delegates Demand Adamu’s Resignation Tori News:
2023: APC Delegates Demand Adamu’s Resignation


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
2 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
3 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Meets Ruling APC Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors As Presidential Primary Begins - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 17 hours ago
9 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 14 hours ago
10 N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info