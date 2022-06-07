Judge approves seizure of jets belonging to former Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Actress Regina Chukwu vows to attack celebrities who campaign for "any of the old men who sold us to this present government" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
3
|
Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago