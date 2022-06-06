Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

It’s Yahaya Bello’s Right to Excuse Himself From Northern Governors’ Decision on Southern Presidency-el-Rufai
NPO Reports  - Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai on Monday said it is the right of anyone to excuse himself from the decision of the governors of the North over the agreement to cede presidency to the South. Speaking during their meeting where Bello had ...

