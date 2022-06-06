Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate – Delta Governor, Okowa
Sahara Reporters  - The governor who was reacting to speculations that former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, was secretly working against his (Okowa’s) chances to be Atiku’s running mate.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Choosing a running mate: What Atiku Abubakar needs right now Vanguard News:
Choosing a running mate: What Atiku Abubakar needs right now
Running mate: Only God can block me - Okowa – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Running mate: Only God can block me - Okowa – The Sun Nigeria
Choosing A Running Mate: What Atiku Abubakar Needs Right Now [MUST READ] The Trent:
Choosing A Running Mate: What Atiku Abubakar Needs Right Now [MUST READ]
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa says no one can stop him from being the running mate to Atiku News Wire NGR:
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa says no one can stop him from being the running mate to Atiku
Choosing A Running Mate: What Atiku Abubakar Needs Right Now [MUST READ] News Breakers:
Choosing A Running Mate: What Atiku Abubakar Needs Right Now [MUST READ]
PDP: No One Can Stop Me From Being Atiku’s Running Mate - Okowa Naija News:
PDP: No One Can Stop Me From Being Atiku’s Running Mate - Okowa


   More Picks
1 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 "You are my most treasured gift" – Desmond Elliott eulogizes wife on birthday - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
4 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 “I have undergone some of the most traumatic times in my life” Korra Obidi reflects on her turbulent times - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Man drags actress to court for allegedly refusing to marry him - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Pope Francis Reacts To Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 20 power plants underperforming as blackouts worsen across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info