Crude oil exports jump by 194%, hit N5.6tn in three months
News photo The Punch  - Amid increasing calls for diversification of the economy, Nigeria’s crude oil exports jumped to N5.6trn in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting nearly 200 per cent increase when compared to the same period in 2021.

14 hours ago
1 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 1 day ago
6 Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian, 1 day ago
10 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 15 hours ago
