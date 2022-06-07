Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Presidential Primary: Why Yahaya Bello Stormed Out Of Meeting – El-Rufai
News photo Naija News  - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has briefly explained why his counterpart from Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello angrily lef a meeting of Northern Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Naija News reports that Governor Bello ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Primaries: I won Vanguard News:
APC Primaries: I won't step down - Yahaya Bello
Buhari, Gov Bello meet over APC presidential primary The Nation:
Buhari, Gov Bello meet over APC presidential primary
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Channels Television:
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
APC presidential primary: Yahaya Bello warns against excluding him from ballot Daily Post:
APC presidential primary: Yahaya Bello warns against excluding him from ballot
APC Convention: Excluding Me On Ballot, Yahaya Bello Says Naija Loaded:
APC Convention: Excluding Me On Ballot, Yahaya Bello Says
2023: Only Buhari can ask me to step down – Yahaya Bello; warns against exclusion News Wire NGR:
2023: Only Buhari can ask me to step down – Yahaya Bello; warns against exclusion
APC Ticket: Buhari in Closed Door Meeting With Angry Yahaya Bello NPO Reports:
APC Ticket: Buhari in Closed Door Meeting With Angry Yahaya Bello
APC Presidential Primary: Why Gov Yahaya Bello Did Not Attend Meeting With Buhari – El-Rufai Tori News:
APC Presidential Primary: Why Gov Yahaya Bello Did Not Attend Meeting With Buhari – El-Rufai


