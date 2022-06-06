Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Most ladies are not doing plastic surgery for men.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said most women undergo plastic surgery to feel good about themselves and not because they want to please or attract men.

3 hours ago
