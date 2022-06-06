Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have allegedly submitted the names of five presidential aspirants to President Buhari to select a consensus candidate

1 hour ago
   More Picks
1 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
3 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
4 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Pope Francis Laments Terrorist Attack On St Francis Xavier Church, Owo - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
7 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
8 PDP to Buhari, APC: You’ve pact with terrorists; says ‘Ruling party’s silence on Owo Church attack confirms complicity’ - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Governor Ikpeazu Orders Herders, Others To Vacate Abia Forests, Says He Can’t Guarantee Their Safety - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
10 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
