Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal
Correct NG  - A Nigerian man has shared his experience with a woman in the United Kingdom and she impressed him with her action. The Twitter user @montelookast said that they went on a date and after enjoying their snack and drinks she offered to pay for everything.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal Lailas News:
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal Naija on Point:
Nigerian man expresses shock after his date in UK paid for their entire meal
Nigerian Man Left In Shock After His Date In UK Paid For Their Entire Meal Tori News:
Nigerian Man Left In Shock After His Date In UK Paid For Their Entire Meal


   More Picks
1 I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation - Premium Times, 1 day ago
6 Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate - The Guardian, 1 day ago
10 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info