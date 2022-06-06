Post News
News at a Glance
14 years of love: Obi Cubana, wife mark traditional anniversary with cute video
Legit
- Socialite Obi Cubana and his wife are celebrating 14 years of being together.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Marriage one of my life's best decisions, says Obi Cubana on 14th anniversary
The News Guru:
Obi Cubana reveals one of his best decisions in life
News Breakers:
Marriage one of my life’s best decisions, says Obi Cubana on 14th anniversary
Gist Reel:
"She is one of my life's best decisions" – Obi Cubana praises wife as they mark 14th traditional wedding anniversary (Video)
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Obi Cubana And Wife Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Obi Cubana And Wife Cebrate 14th Traditional Wedding Anniversary (Video)
More Picks
1
Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday -
Instablog 9ja,
1 day ago
2
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
5 hours ago
3
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
“As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] -
Edujandon,
18 hours ago
5
2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
6
N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
7
Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Confusion in APC as delegates demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation -
Legit,
19 hours ago
9
I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Nigerian Pastor On FBI-Wanted List For Internet Fraud Docked In Enugu State -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
