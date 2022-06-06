Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What Adesua Etomi Told Banky W After Winning Eti-Osa Rerun
Information Nigeria  - Nollywood actress cum singer Adesua Etomi has showered praises on her husband, Banky W, hours after winning the Eti-Osa rerun.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Banky W wins PDP primary rerun for Eti-Osa House of Representatives seat Pulse Nigeria:
Banky W wins PDP primary rerun for Eti-Osa House of Representatives seat
What Adesua Etomi Said To Her Husband, Banky W After Winning Eti-Osa Rerun Naija News:
What Adesua Etomi Said To Her Husband, Banky W After Winning Eti-Osa Rerun
AGAIN Banky W wins PDP primary rerun for Eti-Osa House of Reps Seat | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
AGAIN Banky W wins PDP primary rerun for Eti-Osa House of Reps Seat | Ladun Liadi's Blog
What Adesua Etomi Told Banky W After Winning Eti-Osa Rerun News Breakers:
What Adesua Etomi Told Banky W After Winning Eti-Osa Rerun
Adesua Etomi Reacts After Her Husband, Banky W Emerged Winner of PDP Primary Rerun for Eti-Osa Consitutency Tori News:
Adesua Etomi Reacts After Her Husband, Banky W Emerged Winner of PDP Primary Rerun for Eti-Osa Consitutency


   More Picks
1 Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
2 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
3 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 15 hours ago
6 N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Confusion in APC as delegates demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation - Legit, 19 hours ago
9 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Nigerian Pastor On FBI-Wanted List For Internet Fraud Docked In Enugu State - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info