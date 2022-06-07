Post News
News at a Glance
Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial
Vanguard News
- Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Bamise’s Murder: Absence Of Defence Counsel Stalls BRT Driver’s Trial
Premium Times:
Bamise: Murder trial of BRT driver stalled again
TVC News:
Absence of defence counsel stalls, Brt driver Ominnikoron's trial
Peoples Gazette:
Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s murder trial
The Herald:
#Justice4Bamise: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial | herald.ng
The Street Journal:
Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of BRT driver who raped, murdered fashion designer, Bamise
The Eagle Online:
Bamise murder: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial
News Verge:
Alleged murder: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
Bamise Ayanwole: Trial of BRT driver Andrew Omininikoron stalled - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Bamise Ayanwole: Trial of BRT driver Andrew Omininikoron stalled
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
2
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
“This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a course at Harvard University (Photos) -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
5
Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
6
Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
7
2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
8
APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes -
Pulse Nigeria,
13 hours ago
9
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
