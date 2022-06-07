Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial
News photo Vanguard News  - Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bamise’s Murder: Absence Of Defence Counsel Stalls BRT Driver’s Trial Channels Television:
Bamise’s Murder: Absence Of Defence Counsel Stalls BRT Driver’s Trial
Bamise: Murder trial of BRT driver stalled again Premium Times:
Bamise: Murder trial of BRT driver stalled again
Absence of defence counsel stalls, Brt driver Ominnikoron TVC News:
Absence of defence counsel stalls, Brt driver Ominnikoron's trial
Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s murder trial Peoples Gazette:
Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s murder trial
#Justice4Bamise: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial | herald.ng The Herald:
#Justice4Bamise: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial | herald.ng
Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of BRT driver who raped, murdered fashion designer, Bamise The Street Journal:
Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of BRT driver who raped, murdered fashion designer, Bamise
Bamise murder: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial The Eagle Online:
Bamise murder: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial
Alleged murder: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Alleged murder: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls BRT driver’s trial — NEWSVERGE
Bamise Ayanwole: Trial of BRT driver Andrew Omininikoron stalled - P.M. News PM News:
Bamise Ayanwole: Trial of BRT driver Andrew Omininikoron stalled - P.M. News
Bamise Ayanwole: Trial of BRT driver Andrew Omininikoron stalled News Breakers:
Bamise Ayanwole: Trial of BRT driver Andrew Omininikoron stalled


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 “This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a course at Harvard University (Photos) - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
5 Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info