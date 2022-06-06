Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money
The Will
- June 07, (THEWILL) - A 48-year-old civil servant, Bala Musa, on Monday, dragged a popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, before a Shari’a Court in Kaduna for allegedly refusing to marry him.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Man drags Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon to court for refusing to marry him after allegedly spending N396,000 on her
Correct NG:
Nigerian man sues actress for refusing to marry him despite enjoying his money
News Breakers:
Man Drags Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon To Court For Refusing To Marry Him After Spending N36k On Her
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Drags Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon To Court For Refusing To Marry Him After Spending N36k On Her | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija on Point:
Nigerian man sues actress for refusing to marry him despite enjoying his money
Naija Parrot:
Man drags Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon to court for refusing to marry him after allegedly spending N396,000 on her
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
7 hours ago
2
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
“As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] -
Edujandon,
20 hours ago
4
Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
6
APC hailed for choosing Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Confusion in APC as delegates demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation -
Legit,
21 hours ago
10
I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...