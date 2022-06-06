Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money
The Will  - June 07, (THEWILL) - A 48-year-old civil servant, Bala Musa, on Monday, dragged a popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, before a Shari’a Court in Kaduna for allegedly refusing to marry him.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Man drags Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon to court for refusing to marry him after allegedly spending N396,000 on her Yaba Left Online:
Man drags Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon to court for refusing to marry him after allegedly spending N396,000 on her
Nigerian man sues actress for refusing to marry him despite enjoying his money Correct NG:
Nigerian man sues actress for refusing to marry him despite enjoying his money
Man Drags Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon To Court For Refusing To Marry Him After Spending N36k On Her News Breakers:
Man Drags Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon To Court For Refusing To Marry Him After Spending N36k On Her
Man Drags Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon To Court For Refusing To Marry Him After Spending N36k On Her | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Drags Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon To Court For Refusing To Marry Him After Spending N36k On Her | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigerian man sues actress for refusing to marry him despite enjoying his money Naija on Point:
Nigerian man sues actress for refusing to marry him despite enjoying his money
Man drags Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon to court for refusing to marry him after allegedly spending N396,000 on her Naija Parrot:
Man drags Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon to court for refusing to marry him after allegedly spending N396,000 on her


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
4 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 APC hailed for choosing Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Confusion in APC as delegates demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info