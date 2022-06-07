Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini face fraud trial
News photo The Guardian  - Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of the world and European football, face trial on Wednesday over a suspected fraudulent payment that shook the sport and torpedoed their time at the top.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blatter,  Platini face fraud trial The Nation:
Blatter,  Platini face fraud trial
Blatter, Platini Face Swiss Fraud Trial Independent:
Blatter, Platini Face Swiss Fraud Trial
Blatter, Platini face Swiss corruption trial The Eagle Online:
Blatter, Platini face Swiss corruption trial
Blatter, Platini face Swiss corruption trial Prompt News:
Blatter, Platini face Swiss corruption trial
Fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini face fraud trial News Breakers:
Fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini face fraud trial


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
8 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
9 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
10 Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money - The Will, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info