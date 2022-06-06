Post News
News at a Glance
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway
Channels Television
- The atmosphere at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Tuesday, is not like any other. There is a fever in the air and the presence here portends that a bemusing political drama might play out at this arena.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC presidential primary: Delegates’ accreditation begins amid tight security
The Nation:
VIDEO: Journalists await accreditation for APC presidential primary
The Punch:
Live Updates: APC Presidential Primary
The Sun:
APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight security
Peoples Gazette:
Presidential Primary: APC delegates accreditation begins amid tight security
Nigerian Eye:
APC presidential primary: Delegates’ accreditation begins amid tight security
News Verge:
APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight security — NEWSVERGE
Sundiata Post:
APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight security
News Diary Online:
APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight
Prompt News:
APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight security
Pulse Nigeria:
LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary
Daily Nigerian:
APC Primary: Delegates begin accreditation — Daily Nigerian
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Presidential Primaries: APC Begins Accreditation Of Delegates
Naija News:
Presidential Primaries: APC Begins Accreditation Of Delegates
News Breakers:
LIVE UPDATE On Presidential Primaries : APC Begins Accreditation Of Delegates
More Picks
1
I have dismissed two professors for sexual harassment - UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Fans gift BBN’s Whitemoney N37m, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and other complimentary gifts on his birthday -
Instablog 9ja,
21 hours ago
3
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
2 hours ago
4
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Owo Attack: Don Jazzy, Davido, Falz condemn killings, lament state of the nation -
Premium Times,
1 day ago
6
Police arrest 48yr old suspect with arms, ammunition in Delta -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Nigerian Police Arrest 15 Persons In Mob Which Burnt Abuja Security Guard To Death For Alleged Blasphemy -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
Family of 12 found unconscious in a room in Imo state, five confirmed dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Police say no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate -
The Guardian,
1 day ago
10
“As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] -
Edujandon,
15 hours ago
